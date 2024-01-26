FITUR 2024: $3,500 million investment, 19 new projects

Madrid, Spain.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, announced the successful conclusion of the Dominican Republic’s participation in FITUR 2024. The event resulted in the initiation of 19 new tourism projects, attracting nearly $3.500 million in new investments. These projects are set to add over 9,000 hotel rooms across various regions in the country.

Collado outlined the development plan, stating, “We have outlined a route to develop 19 new hotel projects over the next three years, which will mean 9,135 rooms, with an estimated investment of 3.500 million dollars. Of these rooms, 2,048 are expected to be operating for the summer-winter period of this year and another 3,106 by 2025.”

Emphasizing the significance of the agreements signed during FITUR, Collado highlighted collaborations with airlines, travel agencies, and tour operators aimed at improving connectivity, boosting the destination brand, and tapping into new market segments. A total of 16 agreements were signed, involving three airlines, 11 tour operators, and two travel agencies.

Collado explained, “The objective of these agreements is to attract 322,000 passengers, with an impact on foreign currency of more than 280 million dollars, and which directly and indirectly represent more than 26,000 jobs.” He specifically noted the importance of agreements with key entities such as Iberia, Air Europa, Edelwise, Avoris, Nautalia, Soltour, eDreams, and Viajes el Corte Inglés.

During FITUR, 53 percent of the meetings focused on attracting investments and engaging with travel agencies and tour operators. Collado expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, stating, “Today we end our commercial activity at the most important International Tourism Fair for the Dominican Republic, FITUR. We leave with enormous satisfaction and a full and challenging work agenda.