Utopia Development and Morph Estudio sign agreement for tourism development in Punta Cana

Punta Cana—The collaboration agreement signed will be for developing the ‘Puerto Marina Residences’ project in Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and its investment will exceed 100 million dollars.

Madrid, Spain, January 2024. As part of the celebration of the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) 2024, Utopia Development and the renowned firm Morph Estudio reached a collaboration agreement for the construction of a luxury tourism project that will contribute to the development of the eastern part of the Dominican Republic, in the municipality of Punta Cana, La Altagracia province.

The new project, called ‘Puerto Marina Residences’, will exceed an investment of US$100 million and will have 92 luxury residences overlooking the sea, just 200 meters from Juanillo Beach.

Daniel García Chajin and Iliana Rodríguez Artisty, directors of Utopía Development, expressed that “we are pleased to be part of this collaboration with the prestigious firm of Morph Estudio, recognized for its dedication, excellence, and experience for this real estate development.

The incorporation of the prestigious architectural firm, known for their work on the design of the new soccer stadium in La Rosaleda Malaga and their participation in the new Real Madrid ‘Santiago Bernabeu’ stadium, this project reflects Utopia Development’s commitment to tourism development in the Dominican Republic.

The opening of Puerto Marina Residences is projected at the end of 2027.

About Utopia Development

Utopia Development is a development firm with over ten years of experience carrying out projects with a new vision of modern and humanistic design.

Its philosophy seeks to create and inspire, incorporating quality architecture and remarkable experiences, pushing the boundaries of design with its innovative use of materials, geometry, pattern, and color to present a new with a distinctive and successful approach to planning and design, fostering a dialogue between history, innovation, contemporary and functional use.