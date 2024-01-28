Pilot Plan for the Reduced Work Week begins in four days

Santo Domingo—There are only four days left until the start of the Reduced Workweek Pilot Plan, which will seek to improve the health and well-being of workers and the productivity of companies.

This plan proposes the reduction of weekly working hours from 44 to 36, which translates into eight hours less.

The program, which will start on the first day of February, will operate for six months, divided into two phases: three months of execution in five companies: “Claro, IMCA, EGE Haina; Seguro Nacional de Salud (Senasa), and the Sistema Único de Beneficiarios (Siuben),” where some 400 employees will receive 100% of their salary, a reduction of 20% of their working hours and the maintenance of 100% of productivity.

The other three months will be taken for the survey and processing of the results of the pilot plan, the analysis of which will be made by the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM).

According to the Ministry of Labor, the educational institution will analyze the health and welfare of the worker, the reconciliation between work and family life, absenteeism, and the contribution to the environment.

Some companies have already adopted this work model (four days on and three days off), allowing them to maintain a constant productivity rate.

With this reduction in hours, workers could have more time to spend with their families, attend to personal matters, reduce absenteeism, and increase their health capabilities, both physical and psychosocial (mental).