Banco Popular receives Sustainable Finance Award

New York—Banco Popular Dominicano received the Sustainable Finance Award granted by Global Finance magazine for the second time in recognition of its initiatives to promote the transition to a low-emissions model, capable of mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and helping to create a more sustainable future.

The recognition was given at the fourth edition of the Sustainable Finance Awards held by the New York City-based magazine, which has selected companies from more than 50 countries.

Winners are chosen after a comprehensive and measurable evaluation of their achievements in sustainability finance, community, transparency, green infrastructure and projects, and sustainability finance in emerging markets.

Banco Popular is the only Caribbean bank included in this award, and one of only six financial institutions in Latin America honored for its efforts in sustainable finance.