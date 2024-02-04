Livestock Directorate installs solar panels to optimize resources

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Livestock (DIGEGA) has taken another step towards sustainability and efficiency by installing a solar panel energy matrix for its data center. The move not only benefits the environment but also makes economic sense.

“The institution has not only set a benchmark in terms of sustainability, but has also generated a positive impact on its finances,” said Livestock Director Abel Madera Espinal.

The efficiency of the energy matrix is demonstrated by the practice of redirecting excess energy not used by the data center to the DIGEGA headquarters.

Madera explained that this innovative approach has resulted in significant monthly savings on DIGEGA’s energy bill and highlighted the importance of installing solar panels as a crucial step towards economic efficiency in the agency.

DIGEGA is estimated to save an average of 80,000 pesos per month thanks to the generation of sustainable energy and the reduction of dependence on conventional sources.

This economic achievement demonstrates the institution’s comprehensive commitment to operational efficiency and financial responsibility. DIGEGA assures that the implementation of green technologies not only has environmental benefits but also translates directly into tangible savings for the institution, strengthening its financial position and contributing to the efficient use of resources.

Through its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, DIGEGA continues to stand out as a benchmark for the adoption of innovative and sustainable practices in the government sector. This approach positions the institution as a visionary leader, setting a precedent for other entities that seek to balance operational excellence with environmental care and financial savings.