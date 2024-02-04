PepsiCo Dominicana receives Top Employer certification for the first time

Santo Domingo.- PepsiCo Dominicana has been certified as a Top Employer for the first time, recognizing the company’s exceptional commitment to its employees. The certification is awarded by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to putting our people at the center of everything we do,” said Jonathan Flores, Senior Director of Human Resources for PepsiCo Foods in the Caribbean and Central America. “We are proud to create a diverse, inclusive, and flexible work environment where our employees can thrive and grow.“

The Top Employers Institute certification is based on the results of an independent survey that assesses organizations across six HR domains: People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Well-being.

“PepsiCo Dominicana provides its employees with various opportunities for personal and professional development, including optional training, in-person and digital learning platforms, and a strong focus on well-being,” said Flores. “We believe that investing in our people is essential to our long-term success.“

The Top Employers Institute has certified over 2,300 organizations in 121 countries/regions. David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: exceptional performance by the certified Top Employers 2024.“

PepsiCo is a global food, beverage, and snack company headquartered in Purchase, New York. Our portfolio includes a wide range of beloved brands, including Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, and Mountain Dew. We believe that delicious, nutritious food and beverages can be enjoyed by all. That’s why we’re committed to making healthier choices more accessible and affordable, while reducing our environmental impact.