Mallorca Village: a unique real estate vision in La Romana

Santo Domingo.- During a presentation hosted at Bottega Fratelli, the unveiling of the groundbreaking real estate venture, “Mallorca Village,” took center stage, signaling a transformation in the affordable housing market within the Dominican Republic.

Boasting a substantial investment of 1.200 million pesos and strategically situated in La Romana, proximate to key tourist hubs such as Casa De Campo, Bayahibe, Punta Cana, and Bávaro, Mallorca Village emerges as a distinctive option merely 10 minutes away from La Caleta beach in La Romana.

The event drew the presence of brokers, industry entrepreneurs, and real estate sales agents, with the backing of esteemed entities like Master Brokers Urban Group, Remax Metropolitana, Elite House, Loft Home, and Golden Castle.

Executed under a trust structure with the involvement of Fiduciaria Universal, the project distinguishes itself not only through its substantial investment but also through the creation of 500 direct employment opportunities. Mallorca Village aspires to revolutionize the market by presenting a blend of tourist and ecological elements, featuring expansive green spaces, parks, an outdoor gym, a children’s play area, an exercise trail, and a pool club. The Roig family, Ginebra, and Vitienes are the trustors who are backing this visionary project.

Miguel Roig, the Project Manager of the Mallorca Village Trust, emphasized, “These apartments showcase a modern and comfortable design that seamlessly combines elegance and functionality. It brings us immense satisfaction to extend these comforts to sectors that have traditionally been deprived of such amenities and bring a touch of paradise through a project of this nature.”

Mallorca Village positions itself as an ideal destination for families seeking a secure and unique living environment, for Dominican nationals seeking both vacation and residential homes, and for investors aiming to optimize their returns in the real estate sector.