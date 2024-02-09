New 100 Pesos banknote to circulate in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) announced yesterday that a new 100 pesos banknote, dated 2023, will be in circulation in the country starting February 9.

Through its X account, the institution mentioned that this banknote was commissioned through an international public tender in May 2023 and possesses the same security features as the other bills of the same denomination (100 pesos) currently in circulation.

It stated that the new banknotes will retain their legal tender status for the payment of all public and private obligations.