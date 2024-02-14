ALAVER’s first branch to boost Bávaro and Punta Cana development

Punta Cana.- In a momentous occasion hosted at Bávaro City Center, ALAVER (Asociación La Vega Real de Ahorros y Préstamos) celebrated the inauguration of its inaugural branch in the Eastern region, marking a significant milestone in its expansion and consolidation journey. The primary objective is to contribute to the dynamic growth of a crucial area in the evolution of the Dominican economy.

Expressing his excitement for this new chapter, José Francisco Deschamps, the executive vice president of ALAVER, stated, “We take on the challenge and fully trust in our ability to overcome it and prosper through a transparent financial service that adheres to the ethical values ​​that govern us. With this expansion, we reaffirm our commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable development throughout the Dominican Republic.”

This expansion aligns with ALAVER’s robust growth and financial strength. Preliminary figures indicate that, by the end of 2023, the entity reported total assets valued at RD $13,685 million and deposits reaching RD $10,682 million, showcasing the trust and loyalty of its clients. The credit portfolio, totaling RD $8,559 million, underscores the firm commitment to the country’s economic development.

The manager of the new branch, Melissa Medina, emphasized the array and quality of services ALAVER will provide in Bávaro. “From credit solutions supporting various projects – be it mortgages, construction, working capital, vehicle acquisition, or personal consumption – to savings accounts promoting personal and business growth. We are committed to offering these solutions with the most competitive rates and a service reflecting the values that have characterized ALAVER for 60 years,” stated Medina.

With 18 existing offices, over 100 banking subagents, and digital channels, ALAVER has consistently adapted to and satisfied the needs of its associates, staying at the forefront of financial solutions.

The new branch in Bávaro not only signifies ALAVER’s growth but also underscores its ongoing dedication to the economic progress and well-being of Dominican communities. This strategic expansion positions ALAVER to address the dynamic financial needs of one of the most rapidly growing regions in the Dominican Republic.