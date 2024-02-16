Eleventh annual report on National Development Strategy (END) 2030 progress

Prepared by the General Directorate of Economic and Social Development (DGDES) within the Vice Ministry of Planning and Public Investment (VIPLAN), the publication meticulously presents the progress achieved by 2022 concerning the END indicators relative to the 2025 five-year goal. The report further dissects these advancements by gender and territory while offering perspectives on the potential progress for each axis within the National Development Strategy.

With updated information on 82 interconnected indicators, the document highlights their interdependence between axes. Due to this interconnection, several indicators have been used across multiple axes to comprehensively describe their progress status.

The report acknowledges that the END has progressed moderately by 2022, showing resilience despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, which significantly impacted various indicators now on the path to recovery.

Among the key findings, it notes that 14.3% of indicators have achieved their 2025 goals, 6.3% maintain promising trajectories, 42% exhibit moderate progress, 30.4% have regressed, and 7.1% remain stagnant.

In the pursuit of a social and democratic State of law (the first axis), the report reveals significant progress by 2022, particularly in achieving or promising growth for 27.3% of related indicators.

The second axis, focusing on constructing a more just and equitable society, showcases progress, with 16% of indicators achieving their goals and 8% making promising strides.

Axis 3, centered on developing an innovative, diversified, and sustainable economy, displays positive but moderate progress. Notably, 8.5% of indicators have reached the 2025 goal in advance, reflecting advancements in foreign direct investment, gross national income per capita, and improved public financial management.

For the fourth axis, emphasizing sustainable production and consumption, 25% of the indicators have achieved their goals, with notable developments in executing the National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change and increased public awareness about climate change.

This comprehensive report serves as a valuable tool for stakeholders, policymakers, and the public, offering insights into the ongoing efforts to realize the goals outlined in the National Development Strategy and navigate the complex landscape of sustainable development.