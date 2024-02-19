ProDominicana: Cibao’s January exports hit record $232M

Santo Domingo.- In January of this year, exports from the northern region totaled US$232 million, involving 663 products from 283 export companies reaching 79 international markets, as reported by the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana).

Over the period from 2019 to 2023, the Cibao region has exported a substantial US$19,308.4 million, spanning 2,761 products through 763 export companies to 158 international markets, according to ProDominicana.

The leading provinces in terms of exports are Sánchez Ramírez, contributing 37.3% to the overall export figure, followed by Santiago with 35.1%, and Monseñor Nouel with 13.5%, as detailed during an agreement signing with the Association of Industrialists of the Northern Region (Airen). The collaboration aims to unite efforts and bolster the economic development of industries in the area.

Biviana Riveiro, executive director of ProDominicana, and Juan Bautista, president of the board of directors of Airen, signed the agreement. Riveiro emphasized the objective of promoting the participation of affiliated businessmen in fairs and trade missions, facilitating their presence in strategic events for market expansion.

Additionally, Riveiro reported that total exports for January 2024 reached a historic high of US$847.8 million. This notable performance is attributed to a 57.6% increase in raw gold exports. Furthermore, significant interannual growth was observed in the electrodiagnostic devices sector, with a surge of 180.5%, amounting to US$21.1 million, and solid-state cane sugar, experiencing remarkable 261.5% growth equivalent to US$16.8 million.