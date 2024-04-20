Meet the new $500 bill that began circulation yesterday…

Santo Domingo – The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) announced that a new $500 banknote for 2023 will be in circulation as of today, April 19.

Banknote 2023

These banknotes, whose manufacture was ordered by international tender in May 2023, contain the same security features as those already in circulation and maintain their liberatory force for paying all public and private obligations.

In addition, this same week, the metallic coin denomination of $10, year 2023, which is in circulation as of April 15, was put into circulation.

These coins have the same characteristics as those that are still in circulation. Still, the only change is the year of minting, while they maintain their liberatory force to pay all public and private obligations.

