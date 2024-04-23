A sustainable tourism strategy will be created in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo—The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) initiated an agenda of meetings with public, private, and third-sector entities in the tourism value chain that impact the industry’s development to create the National Sustainability Strategy for the Tourism Sector.

The two-day workshops received support and advice from UN-Tourism, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes responsible, sustainable, and accessible tourism.

Verónica Pinilla and Víctor Gorga, members of UN-Tourism Technical Cooperation, were present at 12 meetings, under the coordination of the Vice-Ministries of International Cooperation and Destination Management of Mitur, to listen to representatives of companies, state institutions, the third sector and international organizations related to tourism, sustainability, environment, Territorial planning, water, energy and solid waste management, data, and statistics.

The Deputy Minister of International Cooperation, Carlos Peguero, headed these roundtables.

The Strategy, which is being implemented for the first time in the country, is an initiative of Minister David Collado, who has expressed his priority, interest, and commitment to making the DR the leading country in sustainable tourism in the entire region.

Peguero said that all these exercises and meetings with the sectors linked to tourism will define the roadmap that will mark the design of the National Sustainability Strategy for the Dominican Republic.