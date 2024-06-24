RD$120 Million invested in Barahona port expansion

Barahona, DR.- Jean Luis Rodríguez, the head of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), announced that the construction of the Barahona port is underway, funded by a public investment of RD$120 million sourced from the entity’s revenues.

Rodríguez highlighted the collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism in overseeing the terminal’s construction. He attributed the investment in Barahona to the consistent growth in revenue collections, which average around RD$130 million monthly.

During a radio interview, the Apordom executive director mentioned ongoing projects including the Samaná Bay Port terminal, set to complete its first phase by December of this year, and the Arroyo Barril port, scheduled for completion by 2026.

He also disclosed meetings with Royal Caribbean cruise line officials, who pledged increased visits to the Cabo Rojo and Taíno Bay terminals. Rodriguez emphasized the importance of ongoing discussions with shipping companies to promote these destinations, noting a significant rise in cruise passengers from 1.1 million in 2022 to 2.3 million in 2023, with projections to reach three million visitors this year.

Regarding the port of Manzanillo, Rodriguez highlighted its strategic commercial significance, citing its proximity to the southern coast of the United States and its natural depth of 14 meters, along with the facilities it provides to users.