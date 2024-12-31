Housing, health and education projects mark MIVED’s achievements in 2024

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED) closes 2024 with a record-breaking year, delivering over 9,000 housing units under the “Mi Vivienda Plan”, along with multiple university centers, hospitals, and cultural projects.

Led by Housing Minister Carlos Bonilla, MIVED delivered 9,014 homes to families across provinces such as Santo Domingo, Santiago, and San Pedro de Macorís, achieving a new milestone for a government administration. Additionally, the “Dominicana Se Reconstruye Plan” has intervened in over 52,000 homes, benefiting more than 202,000 individuals.

In 2024, MIVED added 637 hospital beds by constructing and renovating nine hospitals, 11 diagnostic and care centers, two emergency units, a dialysis unit, a pediatric oncology center, and a psychosocial facility. The ministry is also working on 17 additional healthcare buildings, including 11 hospitals, slated for delivery starting in 2025.

This year, MIVED inaugurated three extensions of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in Peravia, Azua, and Hato Mayor, enhancing educational access for thousands of students nationwide.

MIVED completed significant renovations of iconic Dominican landmarks such as the Columbus Lighthouse, the National Pantheon, the Dominican Convent, Ozama Fortress, the Alcázar de Colón, and the Museum of Royal Shipyards.

Additionally, the ministry delivered police stations in Barahona and Santiago, new offices for the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), and advanced work on the Ciudad Judicial in Santo Domingo Oeste. Religious projects included the construction of churches in San Pedro de Macorís, Higüey, and Santiago de los Caballeros.

MIVED delivered a Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CRC) in Elías Piña and is constructing several facilities, including a correctional center in Pedro Corto (San Juan), a juvenile facility in Barahona, a preventive jail in Anamuya (Higüey), and Las Parras Correctional Center, the largest prison in the country.

The ministry completed the first phase of the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium reconstruction, which hosted the U-17 Women’s World Cup, marking the Dominican Republic’s first time hosting an event of this magnitude.

Minister Carlos Bonilla emphasized MIVED’s dedication to improving the quality of life in the Dominican Republic through housing, education, and infrastructure development, ensuring the nation’s continued progress and transformation.