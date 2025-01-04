The hotel sector grew 9.4 percent

Santo Domingo — According to statistics from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, BCRD, the hotel, bar, and restaurant sector in the Dominican Republic grew 9.4% from January to November 2024.

The added value of the activity of hotels, bars, and restaurants experienced a year-on-year variation of 9.4% in January-November, which has been notably influenced by the arrival of passengers through the different airport terminals, which at the end of November reached 7,651,571 tourists, which added to the 2,291,088 cruise passengers totaled 9,942,659 visitors.

According to the BC, the monthly indicator of economic activity (IMAE) registered a year-on-year expansion of 3.9% in November, placing the average growth in January-November 2024 at 5.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.