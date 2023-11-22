Consular Officer explains how to apply for an emergency passport in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Consular officer Mark provided important information on obtaining an emergency passport in cases of theft or accidental loss. To initiate the process, individuals must first contact the embassy or consular agency’s website to request an emergency appointment.

During his discussion in “The Consulate Closer” segment with Lorenny Solano, Mark emphasized the importance of bringing necessary documents to the appointment. These include a copy of the birth certificate and a card for paying the passport fee. The cost of the passport varies depending on the situation, and the specific prices can be found on the website.

Mark assured that the embassy is always attentive to emergency cases and aims to assist as quickly as possible. The interview for an emergency passport is brief, and typically, the identification document can be obtained on the same day. However, it’s important to note that these emergency passports are valid only for one year. Upon arrival in the US, Mark advised that the passport should be changed immediately, usually without an additional cost.

Additionally, Mark mentioned that for American citizens who have naturalized or possess dual nationality, it is mandatory to enter the US with an American passport. In cases where such a document is not available, an emergency passport may be necessary.

Regarding the voting process for Americans abroad, Mark advised requesting an absentee ballot well in advance, with the timeframe varying by state. He recommended visiting the respective state’s website for specific information on how long before the request must be made. This guidance is crucial for American citizens living overseas who wish to participate in the voting process.