Natural-Born versus Naturalized Dominican Citizen

At some point, foreigners who decide to make the Dominican Republic their permanent home will consider pursuing citizenship.

And the question that always comes up is, “What’s the difference between a natural-born and a naturalized citizen?”

The only difference between natural-born and naturalized citizens is how they arrived at their citizenship status. A natural-born citizen is born in the Dominican Republic to Dominican parents or parents with legal status. A naturalized citizen is a person who obtained citizenship through a legal process. For example, a permanent resident who applies for and receives Dominican citizenship is considered naturalized.

They both enjoy the same rights and can pass citizenship to their kids.

When it comes to passing citizenship to their child, there is an additional step in the process for a naturalized citizen.

A natural-born citizen can grandfather their children into citizenship. In this case, the natural-born citizen’s child’s foreign birth certificate is apostilled and presented along with the Dominican birth certificate and national ID of the Dominican parent. The formal term for this process is transcription. After the due diligence is complete, a transcribed Dominican birth certificate is presented to the child, making them a Dominican citizen.

The transcription process takes between 30 to 90 days to complete.

