Dominican Republic leaps world ranking SDG index

Santo Domingo – The Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development reported that the country made a significant jump in the global ranking of the SDG Index, which evaluates each country’s status in relation to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

An international report on this index states that for the 2024 edition, the Dominican Republic is ranked 55th out of 167 countries, representing a sustained increase from the 73rd place occupied in 2020. Given that the country went from a sustainability index of 69.8 in 2019 to 73.10 in 2024.

The Deputy Minister of Planning and Public Investment, Luis Madera, highlights that the country is above the average of Latin America and the Caribbean (70.1), only surpassed regionally by Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina, and Brazil. It is also above the Latin American countries members of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

It maintains that this improvement in the country’s position is due to the positive trend shown in poverty indicators, decrease in undernourishment, universal health coverage, literacy, progress in women’s education, decrease in unemployment, internet users, and protected areas, among other things.