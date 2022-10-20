The nation has been placed on influenza alert

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday issued an epidemiological alert against seasonal influenza in light of the rise in cases of type A and type B influenza patients seeking medical attention at clinics and outbreaks found in schools. The provision requires the health authorities to maintain strict surveillance and reporting of cases and to urge the populace to take preventive actions like doubling up on hygiene, hand washing, avoiding crowded places, visiting a doctor when there are symptoms, and donning masks in case they experience symptoms.

Additionally, they advise the population to get vaccinated against influenza, which is available at the 1,400 fixed points of vaccination. In addition, posts will be installed in the maternity homes. Risk groups include those under the age of five, those over 65, health care workers, and those with underlying diseases. Yesterday, Eladio Pérez, deputy minister of collective health, read the epidemiological alert document.

He recalled that because the influenza virus is highly contagious, those who have respiratory conditions should wear masks to prevent spreading the infection to others. The virus is spread through saliva droplets that are released during coughing, sneezing, speaking, and by contaminated hands. Additionally, keep a one-meter distance from anyone who appears to be sick, cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, use disposable tissues, and get the flu shot. He emphasizes that nursing homes and schools are places where the illness can spread quickly.