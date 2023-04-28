Former director of the SNS: “Many maternal deaths in the Dominican Republic are preventable”

Former director of the National Health Service (SNS), Nelson Rodríguez Monegro, has spoken out about the obstacles that hinder the provision of quality healthcare in the Dominican Republic, following an increase in neonatal deaths in the San Lorenzo de Los Mina Maternity Hospital. The hospital has reported 72 deaths in the first quarter of this year. Rodriguez Monegro stated that the problem is not limited to the public sector but also affects the private sector, with high maternal and infant mortality rates indicating the need for improvements. He cited the low level of investment in the health sector as a significant issue, calling for increased funding to be made available for the provision of neonatal care, which he believes is a priority in the country.

Rodriguez Monegro stated that the issue of prenatal care is essential and that the health of the mother is closely linked to healthy, full-term children. He also highlighted that investment in health should be increased so that it can become a government priority, with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending an investment between 6 and 8% of GDP, which contrasts with the 2% currently allocated in the country. The former director further noted that 98% of pregnant women have at least four prenatal check-ups and give birth in institutions with the assistance of health professionals.

However, problems still arise due to the poor quality of care provided, which often leads to infectious problems not being detected in time, causing an increase in premature births.