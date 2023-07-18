Dominican took carfentanil to the streets of the United States

Carfentanil is an extremely potent synthetic drug, 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine. Its trafficking has been linked to individuals, including Dominicans, who have faced prosecution for possession and distribution of this dangerous substance, often referred to as the “zombie drug” or fentanyl.

Kelvin Regalado, for example, is facing charges related to the possession and distribution of various drugs, including carfentanil, heroin, fentanyl, and ketamine. According to the United States Department of Justice, Regalado conspired to deliver significant amounts of heroin and carfentanil to cooperating witnesses in multiple states.

Carfentanil is primarily used as a veterinary anesthetic for large animals such as elephants and bears. Its controlled and restricted use is due to its extreme potency, and any trade outside approved uses is illegal and highly dangerous. Handling the substance requires strict safety measures, including protective gloves, glasses, and masks, as even skin contact can be lethal.

Reports indicate that carfentanil poses significant risks not only to individuals who consume it but also to rescuers, medical personnel, and even drug-sniffing dogs. Inhaling its vapors can lead to immediate collapse, necessitating urgent treatment with drugs like Narcan, which contains naloxone to counteract acute opioid intoxication.

Carfentanil, first synthesized in the 1970s, is known for its minuscule lethal dose compared to fentanyl. While 2 milligrams of fentanyl can trigger an overdose, just 0.02 milligrams of carfentanil are sufficient to produce lethal effects. The potency and dangers associated with carfentanil make it a significant concern in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.