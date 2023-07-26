A considerable increase in dengue is expected in the coming months in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health in the Dominican Republic has reported 3,236 suspected cases of dengue nationwide, with 248 new cases reported in the last week. Three deaths from dengue have been confirmed so far this year. The areas with the highest incidence of suspected cases are Santo Domingo, Santiago, the National District, Puerto Plata, Montecristi, Barahona, San Cristóbal, Sánchez Ramírez, and La Romana, each with more than 100 suspected cases.

The ministry warns that dengue is a seasonal disease and expects a significant increase in cases over the next 3 to 4 months. To control the spread of the disease, the population is urged to eliminate and report possible breeding sites for the transmitting mosquito, follow the ministry’s recommendations, and support the preventive campaigns being carried out.

In addition to dengue, the ministry also reported 229 suspected cases of leptospirosis and one death so far this year. Leptospirosis is another infectious disease that requires attention and preventive measures.