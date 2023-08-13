Is beer better than soda for the heat?

Beer is one of the drinks that invites you to share and get to know people and places (Getty)

This past August 4 was International Beer Day, a celebration that originated in a small bar in Santa Cruz, a town in California, United States.

The celebration, which began as a call exclusively for customers, was so well received that it spread worldwide and is held on the first Friday of this month.

Given the recent heat waves, people are increasing their consumption of soft drinks and beer as an alternative to cool down and lower their body temperature.

It is worth mentioning that beer is an alcoholic beverage made from the fermentation of some cereals; even though users consider it a good idea to drink some cold beers, it may be contradictory, as it eventually worsens the heat.

An article published by Healthline pointed out that excessive consumption of sugary drinks, such as soda, coffee, and some drinks made with tea, can lead to intense dehydration.

Therefore, the answer of which of the two beverages is better to consume, in this case, would be beer, as Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health pointed out that sugary drinks should be avoided, while alcohol can be consumed moderately.

Finally, the intake of natural water continues to be the best option to hydrate the body since about 70% of the body is made up of this element.

Likewise, Mayo Clinic recommends consuming at least eight glasses of water a day with the primary objective of avoiding the appearance of dehydration symptoms.