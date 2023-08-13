Should we change our diet during heat waves?

Before the frequent heat waves and high summer temperatures, the professor of the Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics of the online university of La Rioja UNIR, Carmen González Vázquez, talks about the food we should carry out to cope with the summer season.

Before offering more specific recommendations, the expert recalls the importance of hydration.

Although we should always drink water, it is even more necessary in summer and during high temperatures.

Goodbye, “miracle diets.”

The professional recalls that vacations are when most people want to be slim and put on their swimsuits “comfortably.” It is for this reason that “miracle diets” proliferate.

This type of diet, known for restricting the daily energy intake (in kilocalories), is always harmful to our health, especially with high temperatures.

The nutritionist warns that when it is very hot, our body needs to be well-nourished and hydrated.

High temperatures affect our body, causing blood vessels to dilate, increase sweating, stress, and fatigue… If we go on a “miracle diet,” we can have even more negative consequences on our body, such as fluid retention, hypoglycemia, lipothymia, or low blood pressure, among others.

In the face of heat waves, it is essential to be well-hydrated. EFE/Jorge Zapata

Lack of appetite

Another of the consequences of heat waves on food is the lack of appetite.

Some people do not feel like eating so often during high temperatures, so the nutrition professional gives us some tips to cope with this.

Carmen González indicates that the best thing to do in these cases is to eat small, nutritious, moisturizing meals throughout the day.

We can have six lighter ones if we usually eat three meals and lose appetite in summer.

The expert recalls that sometimes the lack of appetite also generates a lack of thirst sensation, which causes more tiredness. To avoid falling into this loop, we should eat small meals and stay hydrated by drinking enough water.

Eating hot or cold?