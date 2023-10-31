Patients with suspected dengue continue to overwhelm health centers in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The demand for medical care for feverish patients with suspected dengue remained high in emergency and hospitalization areas yesterday. Healthcare centers and medical staff continued to experience significant pressure due to the influx of patients seeking treatment, with many requiring hospitalization.

Over the course of 24 hours, 76 patients were admitted to hospitals in Greater Santo Domingo, as reported by the National Health Service (SNS).

The Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital admitted 16 patients with suspicious dengue symptoms, bringing the total number of admissions to 78 by mid-morning. Four of these patients were in intensive care. Additionally, in the early morning hours, seven patients with a confirmed dengue diagnosis were still awaiting available beds, and this number increased as more patients arrived at the emergency area.

In terms of prevention, state institutions, along with volunteers and collaborators, conducted extensive mobilization efforts over the weekend. The goal was to eliminate breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is the carrier of the dengue virus and breeds in clean water, including containers found in yards and streets.

Out of the 74 patients in the wards with suspected dengue at the Reid Cabral hospital, eight had confirmed cases of the disease. Four of these confirmed cases were in the Intensive Care Unit and were reported to be in stable condition. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths due to dengue at the health center in the last 24 hours.

The Reid Cabral hospital is the second-largest pediatric center in the country that has admitted a significant number of patients with suspected dengue this year, following the emergence of the epidemic.