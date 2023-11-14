Study advances in Dominican Republic on dengue and immune environment

Santo Domingo.- The UCE Research Laboratory of Emerging Diseases and Molecular Biology is contributing to a study titled “Dengue and the Immune Environment,” which aims to investigate the effects of classic and hemorrhagic dengue viruses on the immune system. This research is being conducted in collaboration with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Robert Reid Cabral Hospital, and the Antonio Musa Hospital in San Pedro de Macorís.

The laboratory, established in 2019 with international funding, focuses on researching infectious diseases in the Eastern Region of the Dominican Republic.

The study involves patients who have tested positive for dengue in the participating hospitals. After confirming dengue positivity, the laboratory conducts antigen tests and other research-related tests, sending the results to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It’s important to note that these tests are conducted solely for research purposes.

The study aims to recruit 10 cases of classic dengue and 10 cases of dengue with alarm signs for a comparative analysis of how the immune system responds to these two types of dengue. This research will provide valuable insights into the immune response to febrile viruses like dengue.