Ministry of Health urges taking measures to minimize health damage in the event of possible rains

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Health in the Dominican Republic has issued a call to action in response to the anticipated heavy rains expected over the coming weekend. They are urging the population to take proactive measures to mitigate potential health risks associated with inclement weather. The Ministry has activated its Prevention and Rapid Response Plan and is coordinating efforts to address potential health hazards linked to heavy rainfall.

During periods of intense rainfall, the country typically experiences a surge in epidemic outbreaks of diseases, including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, acute respiratory infections, leptospirosis, acute diarrheal diseases, and gastrointestinal issues. To counter these threats, the Ministry is advocating for several precautionary measures to be taken.

Firstly, they recommend chlorinating drinking water to ensure its safety. Additionally, they advise checking the expiration dates of food items, especially canned goods, and thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables before consumption. Cooking food thoroughly is also emphasized.

The Ministry encourages residents to have an adequate supply of medications on hand, particularly for individuals with chronic illnesses or those undergoing treatment. People should be cautious around stagnant water, mud, or flooded areas, as these can increase the risk of contracting leptospirosis.

In terms of general safety, it’s advised to avoid touching electrical cables and wet walls. Homes should be secured, including doors, windows, ceilings, and any objects in the vicinity that could pose a danger. Special attention should be given to protecting vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities or immunosuppressed conditions.

This proactive stance comes as the director of the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), Gloria Ceballos, reports that an atmospheric phenomenon approaching the country has a 60% probability of developing into a tropical depression or cyclone. The climatic event is expected to affect border regions, provinces in the southwest, and Santo Domingo, starting on Friday. Consequently, the COE Emergency Operations Center has placed 14 provinces on alert, heightening preparedness efforts.