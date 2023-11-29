Dominican Government allocates more than 2 billion to purchase medicines

Santo Domingo.- This Wednesday, the Essential Medicines and Central Logistics Support Program (PROMESE/CAL) conducted a reading of the economic proposals for the National Public Tender reference PROMESE/CAL-CCC-LPN-2023 0011. This process will allocate 2.338 billion pesos for the purchase of medicines.

Adolfo Pérez, the director of PROMESE/CAL, stated that this procurement is a part of the institution’s annual planning. It will include not only medicines but also health supplies to ensure the National Public Health System and People’s Pharmacies’ needs are met.

Pérez emphasized the administration’s commitment to transparency in its processes. He expressed confidence that these efforts would lead to the restoration of trust in the state, its institutions, and public servants.

Over the past three years, under the government led by President Luis Abinader, more than 40 billion pesos have been allocated for purchasing medicines and health supplies, including high-cost medications. Pérez also highlighted the effectiveness of adhering to Law 340-06 on Purchasing and Contracting, leading to significant savings for the state while enhancing health coverage.

The event, held at a hotel in the capital, was conducted publicly in the presence of notaries public, bidders, a compliance officer from the Public Procurement Directorate, the PROMESE/CAL purchasing committee, media representatives, and opinion leaders. This public approach underscores the commitment to transparency and integrity in the procurement process.