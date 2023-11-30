The US donates US$3 million in equipment and assistance in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Yesterday, the United States Embassy made a significant contribution to the Dominican Republic’s efforts to combat African Swine Fever (ASF) by donating laboratory equipment and technical assistance worth US$3 million to the Central Veterinary Laboratory (Lavecen). The donation ceremony at Lavecen was led by Vice Minister Darío Vargas and Acting Minister Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo, Ted Bryan.

This donation is part of a larger aid package from the Agricultural Health and Inspection Service (APHIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture, which has provided US$30 million to the Dominican Ministry of Agriculture since ASF was detected in July 2021.

The funds have been utilized for various purposes, including the acquisition of laboratory equipment, PCR test equipment, reagents, and diagnostic support materials. Additionally, they have facilitated the continuous sampling of potentially infected pigs. The support also extends to providing a technical team responsible for offering training and support to local staff, along with training in data collection by American epidemiological experts.

Ted Bryan highlighted the U.S.’s continued support since July 2021, noting that over US$16 million has been compensated to Dominican pig farms that have incurred losses due to the disease. This collaboration underscores the strong partnership between the two countries in addressing agricultural health challenges.