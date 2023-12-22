Dominican Republic ends year safely regarding dengue infections

Santo Domingo.-Health Minister Daniel Rivera has confirmed that the Dominican Republic is concluding the year within a safe range in terms of dengue infections. Despite the typical increase in cases expected for December, there has been no outbreak, indicating effective control and management of the disease.

The Ministry of Public Health recently introduced new health regulations and updated care protocols for dengue management. This proactive approach is in response to an alert issued by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) that extends until August 2024, preparing the health system for potential future challenges.

According to Vice Minister of Collective Health Eladio Pérez, there has been a significant decrease in dengue cases. Epidemiological week 59 saw only 888 new cases, a reduction from weeks with over 2,000 reported cases. In total, the country has diagnosed 23,928 cases of dengue and recorded 23 deaths this year.

The ministry has also launched several new health documents and regulations. These include operational guidelines for community collaboration in malaria elimination, dietary guides with a focus on life competition, updates on HIV AIDS diagnosis and treatment for children, and various manuals and protocols for managing other health conditions.

These comprehensive measures demonstrate the Dominican Republic’s commitment to improving public health, not only in managing dengue but across a spectrum of health issues. The introduction of these guidelines and protocols is a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services and ensuring the well-being of the population.