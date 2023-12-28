Dominican Republic’s Public Health Ministry addresses JN.1 variant and other health concerns

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health in the Dominican Republic is focusing on surveillance and early detection of the JN.1 sub-variant, with three positive cases identified so far. As the holiday season brings increased travel and gatherings, there’s an anticipated rise in virus circulation. However, the Ministry emphasizes that while the JN.1 variant spreads quickly, it is not expected to be severe. Despite this, caution is advised, especially for those with underlying health conditions like HIV, cancer, asthma, and hypertension.

Dr. Eladio Pérez, Vice Minister of Collective Health, urges the public to practice self-care, highlighting the increased risk of acute respiratory viruses during this period due to temperature changes and people’s movements. The Ministry’s recommendations include avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, regular handwashing, mask-wearing if flu symptoms are present, and mask use in healthcare settings. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and proteins, along with good hydration, is also recommended to boost the immune system.

Regarding COVID-19, the Ministry reports 73 active cases with no hospitalizations, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin. The public is encouraged to get vaccinated at fixed posts, where influenza vaccines and other schedule biologicals are available.

On the dengue front, Dr. Pérez noted a significant decrease in 122 municipalities, with no probable cases in 54. Although 769 new cases were reported in week 50, bringing the year’s total to 24,735, there have been no additional deaths since week 46. The Ministry continues to monitor these health concerns and reminds the public to follow recommended precautions.