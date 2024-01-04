COVID-19 cases increase in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Health has reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with 252 new infections detected this Wednesday. This figure shows a substantial rise of 200 cases compared to the count from a week ago. Despite the increase, none of the current 260 active cases in the country necessitates hospitalization.

The recent data reveal a weekly positivity rate of 19.73% from 2,434 tests conducted to identify the virus. The four-week positivity rate has also risen to 5.73%. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has registered a total of 671,489 COVID-19 cases. The country’s death toll stands at 4,384, with no new fatalities reported since August 2022.