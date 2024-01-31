COVID-19 cases decrease, zero hospitalizations reported

Santo Domingo.- In a positive development, the Dominican Republic has experienced a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days. The reported number of new cases stands at 666, compared to 1,340 in the previous week, marking a noteworthy reduction of more than half. This encouraging trend was highlighted in the latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Public Health.

As of the latest update, there are currently 566 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Notably, no COVID-19 beds are currently occupied, and there is no requirement for ventilators.

The Dominican Republic conducted a total of 10,575 tests to detect the virus over the past week, resulting in a weekly positivity rate of 16.75%. The positivity rate over the last four weeks is reported at 14.96%, reflecting a sustained decrease in the spread of the virus.

Breaking down the geographical distribution of new cases, Santiago leads with 228 reported cases, followed by the National District with 75 cases, Espaillat with 69 cases, Santo Domingo with 46 cases, and Duarte with 45 cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has confirmed a total of 675,274 cases of COVID-19. Importantly, the country has reported no new COVID-19-related deaths since August 2022, emphasizing the success of ongoing public health measures and vaccination efforts. The Ministry of Public Health continues to monitor and report on the evolving situation, providing essential information to the public.