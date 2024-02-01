Minister of Health introduces ‘More Health and Life Expectancy’ initiative

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health and Social Assistance, Víctor Atallah, introduced the “More Health and Life Expectancy” initiative, known as the Hearts Plan. This plan signifies a comprehensive transformation of the health system, aiming to enhance responsive and optimal primary care for users of public health services who rely on medications from the Essential Medicines Program (Promese/CAL).

Atallah emphasized that the Hearts Plan is based on a proven strategic health plan implemented in 33 countries. Officially endorsed by President Abinader on January 8, the initiative demonstrated success in preventive measures and risk reduction at the first level of primary care in other nations. The President urged immediate execution in the Dominican Republic after recognizing its effectiveness.

The Minister assured that the program will benefit the population by focusing on health promotion, disease prevention, and addressing health complications. Internationally approved protocols will guide the plan, receiving support from medical societies in managing conditions such as hypertension (HTN) and type two diabetes (DM), which significantly impact the health system.

Victor Atallah, expressing his commitment as the minister and overseer of the ministry, pledged to monitor the plan at all levels, emphasizing the collective effort required for its success. He underscored the importance of creating a healthier path for everyone, urging dedication from all stakeholders.

Adolfo Pérez, the General Director of Promese/CAL, highlighted President Abinader’s initiative to provide free medicines to the population. The Hearts Plan, an innovative tool, will soon be operational, offering significant benefits to users of community pharmacies.