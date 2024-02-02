Dengue: authorities to intensify preventive measures

Santo Domingo.- In anticipation of a projected increase in dengue cases surpassing the figures recorded in 2023, health authorities are intensifying their efforts to fortify preventive measures. Commencing this month, an array of comprehensive initiatives is being rolled out, encompassing education programs and waste disposal campaigns, aimed at curbing the escalating threat posed by the mosquito-borne disease.

The strategic deployment of resources will give precedence to high-risk areas, with a particular focus on Santo Domingo Norte, Azua, and Santiago, identified as the regions that bore the brunt of the disease in the preceding year. These targeted interventions seek to address specific vulnerabilities and enhance community resilience against the spread of dengue.

Minister of Health, Víctor Atallah, underscored the dedication of the health sector to mitigating the impact not only of dengue but also of other prevalent diseases. The proactive approach extends to preparations for any unforeseen eventualities that may arise. As a concerning indicator of the current situation, data from the initial four weeks of the year already reveals a staggering 2,816 reported cases of dengue.

The comprehensive strategy encompasses a multifaceted approach, combining educational initiatives to raise public awareness about preventive measures, with community-wide waste disposal programs to eliminate breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector responsible for transmitting dengue. Health authorities are determined to create a robust defense against the further proliferation of the disease, safeguarding the well-being of the population.