Dominican Republic to launch nationwide trauma center network

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is set to establish a comprehensive network of trauma centers nationwide to address the alarming rates of injuries resulting from traffic accidents, a critical issue placing the country among global leaders in such incidents, announced President Luis Abinader on Monday.

During his Monday press conference, President Abinader outlined the proactive measures being taken to respond to the surge in accidents. He revealed the creation of a trauma center network, extending beyond the existing Juan Bosch in La Vega and the Marcelino Vélez and Darío Contreras hospitals in Santo Domingo. The move aims to streamline emergency responses, as Abinader stressed the urgency of locating and attending to injured individuals promptly.

In the southern region, construction is underway for the Regional Hospital in San Cristóbal, Yaguate, along with a trauma unit in Azua. Meanwhile, in the northwest, the Villa Vázquez hospital, specializing in trauma, is in progress. In the northern region, a specialized center is being constructed in Sosúa, Puerto Plata.

Further expansions include the creation of a trauma unit in La Altagracia province, and the Miches hospital will also incorporate trauma care.

President Abinader emphasized the need to segregate the origins of accidents, with a significant percentage attributed to motorcycle incidents. He highlighted the crucial role of helmets in preventing fatalities, revealing that 80 percent of those who lost their lives in accidents were not wearing helmets. President Abinader underscored the importance of ongoing education efforts, both from the government and the public, to promote helmet usage and enhance safety for motorcyclists.