COVID-19 Update: 419 new cases, 0 hospitalizations reported

Santo Domingo.- On Wednesday, health authorities announced the identification of 419 new cases of coronavirus detected in the past week, following the examination of 6,673 samples during this timeframe.

The latest epidemiological bulletin on the progression of covid-19 indicates that the current number of active cases stands at 385, with none of the patients requiring hospitalization.

The daily positivity rate is recorded at 11.36%, while the four-week cumulative positivity rate stands at 13.27%.

To date, the country has reported a total of 675,693 cases of covid-19, with the number of deaths due to the disease remaining at 4,384 since August 2022.