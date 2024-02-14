COVID-19 report: 197 new cases and stable hospitalization rates

Santo Domingo.- This Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health disclosed that the country recorded 197 fresh cases of coronavirus within the past week, based on 5,271 samples collected nationwide for disease detection.

According to the weekly bulletin from the ministry, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic stands at 188. Notably, there are currently no individuals hospitalized due to the virus.

The latest statistics indicate a weekly positivity rate of 6.74%, with the positivity rate for the last four weeks calculated at 10.09%.

Overall, the Dominican Republic has documented a total of 675,890 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll remaining at 4,384 since August 2022.