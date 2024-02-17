Médico Express San Isidro: Revolutionizing East Santo Domingo’s healthcare

Santo Domingo.- Addressing the need for specialized personnel, medical infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology in Eastern Santo Domingo, with a population of more than one million two hundred thousand people, the region will have access to high-quality healthcare services under international standards for the first time, thanks to the opening of Médico Express San Isidro in the second quarter of 2024.

Its implementation will create over two hundred direct and four hundred indirect jobs in 8,500 square meters (about the area of a Manhattan city block) of construction. It will spread across four levels, nineteen consulting rooms, and two intelligent operating rooms that integrate protocolized and humane care with nature, creating a flexible and optimal therapeutic environment.

In May 2022, President Luis Abinader, alongside the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, led the groundbreaking ceremony of Médico Express with investors and cofounders, Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, CEO, and Francesco Fino, VP of Sales, unveiling its disruptive and accessible model that represents a paradigm shift in the construction, operation, and provision of healthcare services in the country.

Dr. Cambiaso emphasized that this initiative marks the initial step towards establishing a modern network of ambulatory healthcare centers distributed across diverse regions of the national geography. The project boasts an investment of over one billion pesos and financial support from the Closed Fund for Development of Companies – Advanced Investment Opportunities (FCDS AOI), managed by Advanced Asset Management, Lazul Inversiones, and Banco de Desarrollo y Exportaciones (BANDEX).

Medico Express complies with the local habilitation standards of the Ministry of Public Health and under The American Institute of Architects (AIA) standards, with significant local and international strategic alliances aimed at strengthening Dominican medical tourism.

This new healthcare services proposal is born under the concept of ambulatory clinical and surgical assistance centers, with emergency services, advanced diagnostic imaging with artificial intelligence, clinical laboratory, cardiology department, pediatrics, gynecology, preventive medicine, dentistry, women’s clinic, modern ophthalmology and gastroenterology units, an international department, and significant medical specialties.

Technology and innovation in service

Médico Express San Isidro will be a pioneer Eastern Santo Domingo in multiple technologies and procedures. To facilitate access to the center and continuity of care, it will have a mobile application for scheduling appointments and viewing results, along with telemedicine and software that will integrate electronic medical records, images, and administrative modules.

Strategic location

The proximity of Médico Express San Isidro to Las Américas International Airport and the port of Santo Domingo, positions the healthcare center as a strategic access point to meet the demand for medical services in the area, the community of Dominicans residing outside the country, Caribbean islands, and cruise ship passengers. The center will accept local medical insurance plans, including primary coverage and major international and traveler insurance plans.