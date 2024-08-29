No monkeypox cases reported since April

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health announced on Wednesday that no cases of monkeypox (mpox) have been reported in the country since last April.

In a statement, the agency clarified that a Haitian man who visited a health center in the province of Azua last Monday with a five-day fever and skin lesions was diagnosed with facial herpes zoster, not monkeypox. This conclusion was reached after a thorough medical evaluation and specific testing, which confirmed the presence of herpes zoster based on its characteristic symptoms, including localized skin papules and pustules.

The ministry emphasized that health authorities acted swiftly to rule out monkeypox and ensure the patient received appropriate care. This announcement was made to counter a video circulating on social media that falsely claims monkeypox is present in the country. The ministry also reassured the public that epidemiological surveillance has been heightened nationwide, following WHO recommendations, and that the country is equipped with vaccines and a prepared health system to address any potential outbreaks.