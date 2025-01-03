Dominican Republic sees 65.54% reduction in Dengue cases in 2024

In its epidemiological report for week 51, the Ministry noted 29 suspected dengue cases, with none confirmed. The highest number of suspected cases were reported in the provinces of Duarte, Santo Domingo, and María Trinidad Sánchez. Overall, there were 1,284 confirmed dengue cases in 2024, with the highest incidence in San José de Ocoa.

The Ministry attributed the reduction in cases to effective public education campaigns, which led to the elimination of thousands of mosquito breeding sites. In addition to dengue, there were no new cases of cholera reported in the final week of 2024, while malaria and leprosy cases were also monitored, with 237 suspected malaria cases and 43 leprosy cases reported. Public Health continues to implement rigorous surveillance and treatment strategies for these diseases.