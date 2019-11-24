National Palace opens its doors to the public to enjoy its Christmas decorations

The doors of the National Palace will be open to the public from now until January 5, 2020, so that citizens can enjoy the Christmas decoration exhibited since past day 20.

“The National Palace represents the house of the Dominican people. Its doors will be open until January 5, 2020, so that interested citizens can approach to contemplate the beauty that this scene exhibits on the occasion of the festivities and take pictures,” says the Government house on Twitter.

It specifies that from Thursday to Sunday access will be allowed but areas, such as the gardens and the main lobby, will be open from 6:30 in the afternoon until 9:00 at night, except on days 24, 25 and December 31, as well as January 1, 2020.

“Access to the facilities is from the front pedestrian gate of Moisés García. To facilitate and boost visits, a team of hostesses will be available at the site,” the site informs.