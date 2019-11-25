Dominicans in NY brave downpours to urge a halt of femicides

New York.- Numerous Dominican activists who defied a harsh autumn weather in the Juan Pablo Duarte square of Upper Manhattan, on Sunday urged a halt to femicides in the Dominican Republic and the world, calling for more drastic laws and longer sentences for culprits.

The vigil, in which several men also participated, among them a candidate for overseas deputy, was organized and convened by the Leaders Coalition.

The participants waved the Dominican flag, posters with slogans and messages against domestic violence and candles, carried out the activity under a downpour, frigid temperatures and winds.