Fugitive kingpin ‘Abuser’ case: 17 arrests thus far

Santo Domingo.- The authorities on Mon. arrested one of the six fugitives of the ring headed by the fugitive César Emilio Peralta “el Abusador” allegedly one of the country’s main drug traffickers.

Heriberto de la Cruz Pérez was arrested in Hato Mayor during a search coordinated by the Justice Ministry, and was escorted to the National District Office of the Prosecutor.

The Attorney General’s Office announced that De la Cruz will be arraigned in the next few hours. He had been a fugitive since August 19, when the other members of the gang were arrested.

There are 17 people arrested in connection with Peralta’s case thus far.