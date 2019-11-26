Govt. deploys troops to protect threatened Dunes

Baní, Dominican Republic.- The Environment Ministry on Mon. deployed dozens of troops in ​​the Bani Dunes that have been affected by illegal lumbering and squatters.

The military immediately began to cut the barbwire fences that separated illegal lots in the predated area and assumed control to prevent the squatters from returning.

National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA) officers and Defense Ministry troops were deployed at ​​Rancho Mar, Las Calderas, commanded by colonel Omar Gitte Mejía, “to stop the process of occupation and felling of trees that is taking place here.”

“We are here by an express mandate of the Minister of the Environment, Ángel Estévez, as well as by the Defense Minister, Rubén Darío Paulino, to establish a surveillance service in this protected area, which guarantees a stop in these actions that damage this important ecosystem.”