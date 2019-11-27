Bus crash injures at least 41; 4 Russians critically

Higuey, Dominican Republic.- At least 41 people were injured after a bus carrying Russian tourists hit a truck in the east of the Dominican Republic, said the traffic agency (Digesett) on Tues.

The crash reportedly occurred when the bus’s driveshaft came loose, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with a truck on the Santo Domingo-Punta Cana highway, Digesett said in a statement.

Six of the Russian tourists have been transferred to Santo Domingo in critical condition, while the Dominican bus driver remains in ‘critical and delicate’ condition in a hospital in Higüey, Dr. María Isabel Hurtado told Efe.