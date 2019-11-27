Dominican Republic reinforces border on Haiti crisis

Santo Domingo.- The Defense Ministry on Tues. said that it constantly monitors the situation in Haiti, while ensuring its readiness “with modern technology and the ability to respond to any circumstance that requires the protection and defense of the country’s security.”

“It is not necessary to adopt new special measures, although in the future they are not discarded, provided this is necessary.”

During the last two years there has been a total change in the management of border security, which is one of the main missions of the Armed Forces, Defense said.

It adds that it has reinforced the units deployed in the border area with more soldiers, where there are currently around 9,000.