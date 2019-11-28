ONAMET announces low rainfall

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicted low rainfall today and low temperatures, generated by the influence of an anticyclonic system.

The agency indicated that there will be scattered clouds due to local effects and the east/northeast wind, some isolated and passing showers, especially over the northeast and mountain systems.

It is also predicted that temperatures will be cool during the early hours of the day, and at night and early in the morning, due to the prevailing wind from the northeast and the time of year. They will be between 32ºC and 34ºC (90-93°F) maximum and from 19ºC to 24ºC (66-75°F) the minimum.

ONAMET forecasts that by tomorrow the wind will come from the northeast and will induce cloudy increases with weak rains over the northwest, north, northeast, and the Central mountain range, in the early hours of the morning and during the afternoon, and that in the other locations there will be scattered clouds and low rainfall.

The entity has not issued restrictions in its coastal report and the beaches are in optimal conditions for your enjoyment. There is also no threat of tropical storms.