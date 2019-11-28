Sectors join efforts against femicides

Santo Domingo.- Vice President, Margarita Cedeño, on Wed. met with representatives of the churches, media, academies, unions, police, business and community, to join efforts to combat violence against women and femicides in the country, which so far this year it has taken the lives of more than 70 women.

The participants signed the “Commitment of Men for the Construction of a New Masculinity,” carried out with the objective of promoting a greater mobilization of men committed to the prevention of gender violence.

The Vice President called on the different areas of society to make the commitment to face the root of the problem from family, school, church and cultural promotion, including social media.